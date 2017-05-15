Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

In this episode, Leigh interviews Jennifer Langston from Kansas City, Missouri. Jennifer shares her disheartening experience with an “incarcerated listing,” which she ended up losing after an unfortunate turn of events. Jennifer openly discusses how this entire process changed her attitude and her business practices to better prepare for the “worst scenario.”

