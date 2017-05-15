Facebook ads can be a potent source of homebuyer and seller leads, and Realtors will go to great lengths and creative means to scoop them. PropertySimple is one of the latest marketing products designed to help real estate agents tap the social media site -- and others -- for business. The startup recently raised $3 million in funding from investors including Magma Partners, a Latin America-centric venture fund. PropertySimple's founder, Adrian Fisher, created a rent-payment system and popular listing portal in Latin America, according to a press release from PropertySimple. Originally from Scottsdale, Arizona, Fisher launched PropertySimple after he and his team spoke to U.S. real estate agents and "realized that the technology they'd created in Latin America was applicable to the U.S. market," the press release said. Sample PropertySimple ad PropertySimple is for top-producing real estate agents spending "at least $5,000 a month on other advertising ser...
- Facebook is a hot source for real estate leads, and PropertySimple's formula for snagging them is gaining ground.
