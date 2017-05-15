Your story is the locus around which all your marketing efforts spin — and master storyteller (and marketer) Kindra Hall is just one of many experts poised to help you launch your real estate marketing to new heights at the Marketing Intensive Track, part of the programming at Inman Connect San Francisco, running August 7 through 11.

The Marketing Intensive Track will take place Wednesday and Thursday, August 9 through 10, at the Hilton in San Francisco’s Union Square.

The Marketing Intensive Track is designed for agents and brokers who obsess over using marketing, branding, data and web design to turn customers into raving fans and who understand that marketing as we know it is being reinvented, reimagined and reshaped right in front of us.

Whether you’re an agent designing your new brand, a broker looking to hire your next marketing superstar or an executive looking to grow your franchise, tech startup or team — you can’t afford to miss this deep marketing dive.

Today’s marketer:

Connects deeply with his target audience and prospects

Gets data

Obsesses about growth

Is a great storyteller

Understands the need for speed

Operates across the “full marketing stack” (and if you’re not sure what that is, we’ve got you covered!)

Evolves daily

Plays with a scoreboard

Stacks up win after win

Breathes life into their brands

You’ll discover how top marketers are getting creative and winning in today’s market, unpack new marketing trends inside and outside the real estate industry to discover opportunities, connect with your peers, sharpen your marketing saw and learn what it takes to turn your marketing into a true growth driver for your business.

This brand-new track will go deep on the marketing know-how you need to grow your brand in 2017 and beyond by learning how to turn data into action, how to use storytelling to create a compelling reason for our customers to act, how to create wins that compound over time, how to rapidly increase your marketing planning to take advantage of new opportunities as they arise, and where to discover some of the unspoken tricks of the trade to get you over the hump and seeing results — fast.

During these transformative two days, you will:

Learn and socialize with the best and brightest brand, corporate and individual marketers in the country and learn what’s working now and what they’re prioritizing for the future

Get the latest insights on the marketing tech tools, channels and tactics that are producing big wins for companies like yours

Learn new critical marketing skills: design trends, storytelling, branding, funnel optimization, analytics, automation and more

Get inspired with creative campaigns, ideas and strategies to reinvigorate your marketing efforts

Meet peers who have found success in implementing these initiatives in the real world and are hungry to share and learn more

Make invaluable connections that will pay dividends for years to come

Get the playbook for marketing success that will tee you up for growth tomorrow and in the years ahead

This is not a place for those who prefer to stand still — it’s for the doers who are striving to do even more, get more and build their businesses through smart marketing.

The topics that matter most to marketers will be discussed, debated and unpacked to give you actionable takeaways you can apply in your business, including:

How to use data to find growth opportunities

How to build assets and audiences that create growth

How to implement conversion rate optimization

How to build a sticky product

How to tell a compelling story about your brand

How to avoid branding blunders

How to implement SEO, email and content marketing, and paid advertising

How to build marketing automation workflows

Understand how to leverage the media and PR to position yourself and or your brand

How to build a social brand

How to make a national marketing campaign local

Best practices of geo-targeting on Facebook

… and more.

Don’t miss your chance to dive deep into real estate marketing.

