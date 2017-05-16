WASHINGTON -- Dr. Ben Carson, the 17th secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) made a brief visit to the National Association of Realtors midyear conference today, where he was greeted with a standing ovation. He offered attendees of the Regulatory Issues Forum at the Realtors Legislative Meetings and Trade Expo his thoughts on homeownership, the Federal Housing Administration's condo rule, mortgage insurance premiums, energy efficiency loans and public-private partnerships. Homeownership Ben Carson at NAR midyear conference on May 16, 2017 " serves as the foundation of wealth for most American families. We need to make sure that everybody has a chance to become a homeowner," Carson said. He noted that last year, 1.25 million American families were able to close on homes with the help of FHA loans -- a more than 60 percent increase from 2014. But not everyone should take on homeownership, according to Carson. "Yes, we all want everybo...