How to build your real estate business in a down market

How do you build and grow your business in a down market? What can you learn from the people who are succeeding in your field?

Top 3 expert tips for getting the business you want

Figure out what you really enjoy about real estate, and look for ways to outsource everything else. Know your hourly worth, and look for ways to hire out anything that falls below that value. The missing component for most people is the willingness to build an actionable plan and then executing on it.

“The people that make it big learn a lot and apply a lot, and you get to a point where you’ve learned enough that you don’t have to be the one doing everything.” -Jeff Cohn

Reach out for help and advise

Don’t be afraid to ask people for help. Most successful people would be happy to help you start living your dream life.

Life is too short to live it doing the things you don’t love, so get out there and start taking control of your destiny today.

“All of us have the same amount of time, but all of our time is valued differently.” –Jeff Cohn

Working less and living a happier life is a possibility.

You don’t need to let go of everything — just limit yourself to things you enjoy. You have to be willing to take risks, whether that means paying for leads, adding an agent to your team or adding an administrative assistant.

All of these things can be scary, but some are necessary if you really want to grow as a business and as a person.

