Inman announces the first round of Startup Alley participants for ICSF17

Tallahassee, Fla. (May 16, 2017) – Inman announced the first round of companies that will be exhibiting in Startup Alley at Inman Connect San Francisco, Aug. 7-11, 2017.

Inman Connect is a week-long event bringing together more than 4,000 professionals in real estate leadership and beyond to learn about, embrace and leverage the change that surrounds the industry.

Startup Alley is a sponsorship opportunity available to the newest companies entering the real estate tech scene. These companies are breaking new ground in real estate technology and will be demonstrating cutting-edge tech to Inman Connect attendees.

“At every Inman Connect, the Partner Showcase is the place where new technologies are launched and partnerships are forged. Look no further than Startup Alley to see what’s next in real estate solutions.” said Brad Inman, Publisher.

Companies featured in Startup Alley will include:

Bank Shot gives you more time for you and your business. Send earnest money deposits and other checks securely and fast. Once your image is received, your deposited funds are available the next day. Convenience: send earnest money, commission checks and broker fees in seconds from anywhere. Compliance: confirmation when a check is received and deposited. Simplicity: if you can use a smartphone, you can use Bank Shot.

BrokerSumo is a commission management and accounting product for brokerages and agent teams. Automate the onboarding of new agents and calculating commission splits. Create commission disbursements. Pay agents electronically and process agent billings. QuickBooks integration for accounting. A powerful, yet simple and affordable solution to manage your brokerage more efficiently.

The Carey platform is the simplest way to bootstrap your Facebook Messenger real estate chatbot. Leveraging built-in integrations from leading service providers such as AgentPair, Google, and more, organizations are finding new ways to engage their customers automagically. Grow your brand’s awareness and automate mundane tasks now by harnessing a best in class Messenger bot powered by Carey.

HomeSelfe RE is the leading platform for automated Facebook, Twitter, and email marketing. An easy mobile app designed exclusively for real estate professionals to get referrals, win listings and increase client loyalty. Elevate your brand and stay top-of-mind by leveraging Energy efficiency, smart home, and solar content in your social media.

immoviewer is a technology company providing fully interactive, virtual reality-compatible DIY 3D tours and 24/7 open house capability for buyer’s agents, listing agents, and brokers. With immoviewer, real estate professionals can capture and produce a professional and polished 3D virtual tour in 30 minutes or less at an affordable price.

Opcity is a text-message-based referral program with no upfront or monthly cost — we only earn a standard referral fee when your agents close. Our proprietary software matches each referral to the right agent at the right time by sending alerts only to those agents that are a good fit for the client’s needs.

Parkbench.com & the Local Leader® Marketing System is for community-minded REALTORS® who want to become the Digital Mayor of their town. We help REALTORS® provide valuable local content to their community and get face-to-face meetings with the homeowners, business owners, teachers and professionals who they need to have in their sphere of influence in order to get more clients and referrals close to home.

87% of Real Estate agents fail within the first five years. Lack of mentorship and assistance is cited for this staggering statistic. Pocket Agent Mentor (PAM) is an innovative, customizable training program that functions as an agent’s personal assistant and guide. This comprehensive system offers individualized timelines, marketing materials, checklists, daily reminders, and a step-by-step process tailored to ensure success.

Preclose brings real estate agents, home buyers, sellers, and service pros together with automated closing plans, keeping closings on track and online. Our closing automation software allows everyone to easily share documents, send messages, and instant access to the status of a transaction. No missing documents, lost emails or excuses. Preclose takes the chaos out of closing.

premo is a productivity, communication and marketing platform for real estate agents and their clients that provides transparency, efficiency and humanity utilizing mobile and desktop applications. At premo, we see agents as social, tech-savvy professionals that can achieve their professional goals through a blend of human interaction and technology that will bring fulfillment that transcends into their personal lives.

Rela’s platform gives agents the power to create beautiful single property websites in minutes. Packed with features such as Matterport integration, social syndication, video embedding, lead collection forms, PDF flyers, and detailed analytics, Rela makes it dead-simple to deliver cost-effective marketing campaigns for all of your listings. With over 10 hand-crafted designs to choose from, you are guaranteed to impress clients, drive more leads, and win more listings.

RentSpree streamlines leasing by automating the entire application process. Realtors can utilize this free tool to save time and reduce liability, all while better-servicing their clients. Agents receive screening reports instantly along with a full rental application for each applicant. This tool can also easily be integrated with third-party platforms.

restb.ai is an AI company that specializes in image recognition for real estate. Our turnkey solutions will optimize your SEO, organize your content and refine your search filters by automatically tagging property images with industry-specific information.

Revaluate tracks your contacts and tells you who is most likely to move in the next 3-6 months. It’s integrated with your CRM, website and email tools along with Revaluate’s government, social and consumer spending databases to deliver you robust profiles when your prospects get hot.

ShowPal is a technology company with a diverse suite of innovative solutions with the home showing in mind. ShowPal’s platform makes home showings safer, more convenient and more informative than traditional home showings. Unlock a better home showing experience with ShowPal.

Voiceter Pro’s Real Estate app puts your real estate brand in millions of homes with Amazon Alexa-powered devices, and soon on other leading AI platforms. Consumers have a conversation that leads to IDX-driven listing results with your brand message, and you receive an actionable lead. Voiceter Real Estate puts you where millennials are, while also giving you a strong marketing and agent recruitment tool. Be the exclusive voice search provider in your market.

zavvie is the premier power farming system for the digital age. By combining powerful online and offline marketing, zavvie generates hyperlocal seller leads. Agents achieve neighborhood domination four times faster at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional farming methods. zavvie enables agents to build bigger and better businesses, all in their own neighborhood.

