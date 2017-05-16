In a world where your every move is tracked via geocode through your Starbucks orders and Instagram posts, there is an abundance of data.

Those who know how to interpret that data can use it to serve you and every other person they are learning about.

The world of real estate is no different, and there is much buzz in the industry regarding an innovative new data solutions product for agents: Remine.

Today’s guests on Listing Bits discuss Remine, a big data company that delivers predictive analytics to real estate professionals exclusively through their MLS.

They analyze property records, transactional history and consumer data to determine someone’s likelihood of buying, selling or refinance a home.

Chief operating officer of Remine Jonathan Spinetto has been a licensed agent since 2002. Using his own custom technology systems, Spinetto has completed over 3,000 single family residential transactions. As both a practitioner and a technologist who offers unique insight into industry trends, he delivers keynotes internationally around big data in real estate.

Newly appointed vice president of product Lucie Fortier brings an understanding of the MLS space and a great deal of implementation experience to the Remine team. She spent the last five years as senior director of operations at CoreLogic, where she was accountable for the support and execution of a suite of real estate web-based applications delivered to 600,000-plus agents in the US and Canada.

What’s Discussed:

How Remine employs data to help agents find prospects

Why Remine doesn’t fit into a particular product category

The types of data Remine has aggregated and linked to MLS data Contact info Property data Mortgage data Airbnb data Predictive analytics Individual stats about residents Parcels

Why Fortier joined the Remine team

The beauty of providing meaningful insight that agents can use

The difference between Remine and other companies that offer predictive analytics MLS-centric (available to all members)

How Remine democratizes the data to help agents be proactive

How Remine fills a gap in the real estate tech space

Why Remine chose to partner with MLSs rather than sell directly to agents

The importance of face-to-face demos

The necessity of stewardship when it comes to data sharing Privacy concerns Shift in societal norms

The responsibilities of a company like Remine to share appropriate personal information Controlling product delivery via coordination with MLS systems helps stop bad actors

The Remine implementation schedule

What Fortier brings to the table as vice president of product Understanding of MLS space and how agents use applications Experience in implementation

How Remine adjusts predictive analytics to localize to a given area

How Remine is funded

Connect with Jonathan Spinetto and Lucie Fortier via the Remine website or Twitter.