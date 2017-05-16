Did you get a DocuSign agreement sent to you lately that didn't quite look right -- and that had a Word document attached for download? If you downloaded that document, then you could have installed malicious software onto your device. A week ago, the company posted a note in its Trust Center about the campaign. It warned users to be wary of unexpected emails with the subject line "Completed: docusign.com - Wire Transfer Instructions for recipient-name Document Ready for Signature” and including a Word document for download. The invitation to download the document was "designed to trick the recipient into running what’s known as macro-enabled-malware," said DocuSign in the post. What's the 'malicious campaign'? A valid DocuSign email will invite the recipient to view and sign a PDF through the company's secure platform rather than attach a document download -- but this campaign is targeting actual DocuSign customers, and many of them might not hesitate to download a doc...