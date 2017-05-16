It's easy when the housing market is in a dip to tell buyers that it's a smart time to think about purchasing a home, assuming they can afford it -- but what about a time like right now, when almost every market is hot and inventory is scarce on the ground? Now that Flagstar Bancorp, a savings-and-loan company with a network of brokers in all 50 states, has acquired "certain assets" of Opes Advisors, it could get easier for real estate agents to help buyers (and sellers) figure out what their home transaction decision will mean for their finances, both short-term and long-term. (The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.) Last year, Susan McHan, the company's founder, predicted that it would probably remain "a West Coast-based firm" with operations in California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Arizona -- but she's excited about the possibilities that Flagstar's acquisition are bringing to her brand. "It is night and day to be able to have a federal charter to g...