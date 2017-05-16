Realogy is now accepting applications for the 2017 FWD Innovation Summit. The summit will take place in New York City on September 8.

The summit is for entrepreneurs and early-stage technology companies who are working to improve the real estate industry through innovative tech tools and platforms. Only 15 applicants will be chosen to hit the main stage and compete through a series of live demonstrations.

The grand prize winner will receive $25,000 and placement in Realogy’s ZAPStore, an app and service marketplace that integrates with the ZAP platform for the company’s affiliated brokers and sales professionals.

“The Realogy FWD Innovation Summit speaks to our commitment to leading from the front when it comes to furthering innovation and technology-driven solutions in the real estate industry,” says Realogy CEO and President John Peyton.

“We are always looking for new and exciting ways to enhance productivity, drive growth and improve the value proposition we provide to both our franchisees and company-owned brokerages and their respective affiliated sales agents.”

This year’s winner will be following in the footsteps of New Story, a nonprofit that builds homes for families who live in impoverished communities in Haiti, Bolivia and El Salvador.

Startups that want to participate in this year’s summit must apply by June 30.

