“We’re not in the business of selling houses. … We’re in the people-knowing business.” That is a quote from a recent interview I did with Jacob Swodeck, co-founder of The Associates Realty Group, the fastest growing real estate brokerage in Southern California. Most agents I know tell me they got into real estate for lifestyle. So, to pick this career for lifestyle, only to be a prisoner of methods that don’t feel congruent to who you are is not a career worth having. And it’s why many agents don’t make it in our industry. Close to 70 percent of people choose their agent because they were referred, know them or were past clients; despite all the buzz (and outflow of cash) around internet leads, this business is still about relationships. I love the idea of gaining influence and large databases by building a “tribe” of people who share your interests. So, when I heard Swodeck had built a tribe around #freebeer, I had to ask about his approach. (To s...