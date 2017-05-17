If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. This thinking has long inspired some independent brokerages to affiliate with traditional brands. And a similar rationale is spurring others to join fast-growing cloud-based brokerages, such as eXp Realty and Real. Tropical Realty, a Brevard County, Florida brokerage, recently shed its brokerage status to join cloud-based brokerage eXp Realty as an agent team, with the goal of providing "the ability to continue to excel and grow through world class support, programs and the most agent-centric revenue opportunities available today," said Mitch Ribak, principal broker of Tropical Realty, in a statement. With 45 agents, Tropical Realty is the largest brokerage team to be absorbed by eXp Realty so far, joining a handful of smaller independent firms that have moved to eXp Realty. The deal highlights an expansion strategy that cloud-based brokerages are using to accelerate their growth. Saving on overhead costs, these firms can offer ...
