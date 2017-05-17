Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. I take back everything I've said about 3-D home tours. Well, more accurately: I take back what I haven't said. As a creative traditionalist, I've always believed that a good photographer can capture a home's depth and amenities as well as any virtual tour. Because of this, I've always met the idea of 3-D tour software with indifference and cynicism. I like iGuide a great deal, but agreed with its CEO when he told me their launch of a tour product was merely a result of ongoing product development. That's all changed. Late last week my wife and I found ourselves squeezed into a buying market tighter than a slot canyon. We are now faced with having to leave the rental we've been in a year ahead of our homebuying plan. In a matter of hours we learned that any offer less than full price was at an immediate disadvantage, and you have to place yo...