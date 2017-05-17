How one agent stays at the top of Dallas real estate

As part of her 10 Questions podcast series, F.C. Tucker broker Angela Raab interviews Kristin Smith, a top producing agent who has grown one of the most impressive real estate businesses in Dallas, Texas.

Listen in to hear how she:

Generates leads by engaging with people on Facebook

Prioritizes her day between lead generation, tasks and clients

Plans to use a fresh mail-out marketing campaign to boost business

Feels about outsourcing social media posts (hint: she would never do it!)

Plans to net $100,000 a month from rental properties

Angela Raab is the director of agent development and technology advancement at F.C. Tucker in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow her on Twitter or Facebook.

Email Angela Raab.