Kristin Smith top real estate producer Dallas Texas

How one agent stays at the top of Dallas real estate

F.C. Tucker's Angela Raab interviews a top producer in the Lone Star State
by
Today 2:10 A.M.

As part of her 10 Questions podcast series, F.C. Tucker broker Angela Raab interviews Kristin Smith, a top producing agent who has grown one of the most impressive real estate businesses in Dallas, Texas.

Listen in to hear how she:

  • Generates leads by engaging with people on Facebook
  • Prioritizes her day between lead generation, tasks and clients
  • Plans to use a fresh mail-out marketing campaign to boost business
  • Feels about outsourcing social media posts (hint: she would never do it!)
  • Plans to net $100,000 a month from rental properties

Angela Raab is the director of agent development and technology advancement at F.C. Tucker in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow her on Twitter or Facebook.

