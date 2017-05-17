Red Oak Realty agent Simon Black started his Saturday open house for a trendy loft-style apartment in the San Francisco Bay Area with a troubling surprise. The 140-unit condo development across the road, 3800 San Pablo Ave in Emeryville, had been on fire since the early hours of the morning. The heat emanating from it had cracked the windows of the very attractive one-bedroom, fourth floor apartment he was marketing. Black, who was helping out listing agent Hanna Kearns, had to ask the police if he was allowed to go into his property's building at 3801 San Pablo Ave because the street was cordoned off. The front of 3800 San Pablo Ave. Fortunately, said the remarkably sunny Black, just the external panes of the double-paned windows were affected, so when you were inside the condo, it wasn't a problem. This was the second time the ill-fated development, a Holliday Development project, has caught fire, a real shame when this part of the Bay Area is crying out for hous...