WASHINGTON -- The National Association of Realtors has been preaching the gospel of agent safety in recent years and now the trade group is putting some money where its mouth is. On June 1, NAR will launch a grant program geared at helping state and local Realtor associations promote the safety of its 1.2 million members. This follows a requirement put in place a year ago that all Realtor associations must hold at least one Realtor safety activity annually in order to meet the trade group's core standards. "The goal of the NAR Safety Program Reimbursement Grant is to provide funding assistance to state and local Realtor associations to help implement a safety program or feature for their members, and to encourage ongoing awareness of Realtor safety," according to the grant program's web page. Realtor associations can apply for grants of between $500 and $2,500. The total funds available for safety reimbursement grants in 2017 is $10,000. The types of association safety...