If you’re a real estate agent who likes to bullshit clients, I’ve got news for you: They see right through it.

There’s no better way to comfort concerned clients than by being completely honest with them.

Are your buyers worried they might have spent too much?

Did those first great offers make your sellers feel like they under-priced their home?

Rather than silencing their concerns with insincerity, be honest and let them know they could be right.

Clients can smell bullshit from a mile away, so start off with a clean slate and avoid hyperbole and dishonesty.

