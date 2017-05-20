NAR tackles lockbox tech in MLS policy changes

WASHINGTON -- The board of directors of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) today approved three changes to MLS policies that are meant to position agents and brokers to leverage technology in their businesses. The policies do three things, according to NAR's Multiple Listing Issues and Policies Committee, which met at NAR's midyear conference, the Realtors Legislative Meetings and Trade Expo, this week: Require listing broker attribution in IDX displays (this was previously optional for MLSs) Authorize delivery of IDX listing information via voice-activated devices such as the Amazon Echo, Google Home and Microsoft's Cortana Update existing lockbox security requirements to reflect current practices and technology, including the use of temporary access codes, opening lockboxes with mobile devices, security protocols to protect against cyber attacks, consideration of criminal history when issuing keys and deletion of outdated and redundant language All 700-plus R...
- Policies meant to poise real estate professionals to modernize their businesses.
