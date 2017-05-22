Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.
In this episode, Leigh interviews Dawn Roy, an experienced broker based in Virginia. Realtors sometimes compete with one another, especially if a buyer is very much ready to purchase a house! At the end of the day, it always comes down to who gives better value to the client. Listen as Dawn shares her crazy experience with almost losing a client because of a sneaky listing agent.
Do you have a crazy real estate story to share? Email Leigh for your chance to tell it on the podcast!
Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.
Comments
Related Articles
Dealing with a very awkward listing scenario
Lessons learned from the 'incarcerated' listing
Lessons from a newbie who made a $15K mistake