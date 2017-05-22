Listing power: Unlocking the power of a listing

As a real estate agent in today’s market, you have the tools at your command to build your own empire.
In this webinar, real estate coach Shon Kokoszka joins Robert Palmer of Listing Power Tools to show you how to harness the power of your listings, describe what those tools are and how to use them to set you on a path to financial success.
You will learn how to:
- Use unselfish marketing
- Generate motivated leads
- Build your personal wow strategy
Brought to you by Listing Power Tools, a fast, easy and affordable individual property marketing system designed to enhance your listing presentations, increase exposure, and generate leads.
Comments
Related Articles
Inman announces the first round of Startup Alley participants for ICSF17
The top listing presentation mistakes and how to avoid them
What technology would you create with $33M?
What's driving the home listing shortage?