What type of video content does Facebook reward?

What kind of video content do you need to create to be more appealing to Facebook’s algorithm?

Which content behaviors does Facebook reward? Learning how to build consistency, creativity and dynamic content is crucial to your social media strategy.

Video content is king

The best metric for the effectiveness and success of your marketing is the increase in human interaction.

When it comes to reaching this metric right now, video content is king.

Facebook decides how many people will organically see what you put out, and if you’re consistent, creative and dynamic, your content will perform much better. A lot of people won’t know what they want to hear until you tell them, and that’s where carpet bombing comes into play—put out so much content that you can hit many people with different needs at different times.

Gene Volpe shows us how to use media strategy with video content in this clip from Real Estate Uncensored.





Content that sticks

There’s virtue in putting out a lot of content, but how do you make sure you’re putting out something that will stick? What kind of content should you be aiming to create? How do you go about hiring the right people to help with social media strategy and execution?

Most of all, how do you even know if your marketing is working? Find the answer in our next clip!



In this full episode, Gene also shared insights on:

How he helps clients value their time more

How to hire someone to help you with social media

The problem agents have with scaling up and hiring people

The benefits of carpet bombing your content

This episode will expose you to the opportunities of video content and give you the motivation you need to start creating it!

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate training podcast and video series.