Elm Street Technology (EST) has another acquisition to add to its list — Consolidated Knowledge. EST says the purchase is part of an “ongoing effort” to bring together the real estate industry’s leading technology and marketing providers.

“The products that Consolidated Knowledge has developed have enabled the company to assemble a respectable portfolio of customers, including SRE Matrix in a short period of time,” said Prem Luthra, President and CEO of EST in a press release. “We’re excited about adding their customers, team and technologies to our rapidly growing enterprise.”

Consolidated Knowledge “offers a full range of capabilities and expertise in branding and identity, online marketing, social media, mobile app creation, all the way to full scale custom software platforms aimed at large Brokers and franchisors,” according to its website.

This will add to EST’s online marketing, lead generation, lead acquisition, client management and client retention solutions for real estate brokers and agents.

In 2016, Elm Street acquired Listingbook, a leading MLS data powered CRM platform, and RLS2000, a premier provider of IDX websites and social media marketing services, something the company used to create Elevate, a digital marketing solution for agents.

Elevate provides access to automated custom blogs, listing postings to social media channels, YouTube property tour videos, and mobile-ready agent and IDX property websites embedded with lead generation technology.

In October, Luthra said Elevate used in conjunction with Listingbook’s client service platform would close the technology gap that many brokerages and individual agents struggle to close.

Luthra says the acquisition with Consolidated Knowledge and its enterprise-level public search and CRM platform will be integrated into the existing Elevate platform, and be rebranded as Elevate Enterprise.

Consolidated Knowledge Founder and CEO Lucas Haldeman says he’s excited to join the EST team and join them in the quest to create the perfect “all-in-one” product for agents and brokerages.

“Our team is excited to join the portfolio of EST’s companies and I’m personally looking forward to joining such an experienced and well respected leadership team,” said Haldeman.

“The current vendor landscape in the real estate industry is way too fragmented, causing extra work and unnecessary time investments from real estate professionals. EST is devoted to developing or acquiring all products and services under one roof that today’s real state professional needs to grow their business.”

