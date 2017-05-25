Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. HomeZada, the home information management app that agents can gift to customers after close, announced last week an update that might push the software into a new territory of personal wealth oversight. The new app, marketed as an extension of their original home inventory tracker, is designed to help homeowners manage the financial components of their home. HomeZada mobile view. According to a press release, "The app is the first of its kind to bring together home value estimates, mortgage payment schedules, home equity estimates, property expense budgets and even a three-year forecast of future home value." What it means for homeowners Consumers get a colorful look into their home's current value and projections of future fluctuations. Also included is a mortgage payment tracker that provides equity movements. HomeZada partnered with real estate anal...