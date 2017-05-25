Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. HomeZada, the home information management app that agents can gift to customers after close, announced last week an update that might push the software into a new territory of personal wealth oversight. The new app, marketed as an extension of their original home inventory tracker, is designed to help homeowners manage the financial components of their home. HomeZada mobile view. According to a press release, "The app is the first of its kind to bring together home value estimates, mortgage payment schedules, home equity estimates, property expense budgets and even a three-year forecast of future home value." What it means for homeowners Consumers get a colorful look into their home's current value and projections of future fluctuations. Also included is a mortgage payment tracker that provides equity movements. HomeZada partnered with real estate anal...
- Understanding the full cost of owning a home is becoming ever more critical as people stay in their homes longer.
- New feature gives users one place for a full gamut of resources into home management.
Don't miss Hacker Connect SF
Take a deep real estate technology dive, Aug 7, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
This home history tool stands out in 2 important ways
HomeView makes pictures a priority in home data management
CentriQ aims to turn every house into a database of maintenance information
HomeZada is a powerful tool for homeowners -- and may help agents, too