Realogy has received the CEO Cancer Gold Standard re-accreditation for the sixth consecutive year, a sign of the company’s consistent performance, growth and dedication to its employees.

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer, a non-profit created under former President George H. W. Bush, recognizes employers who go above and beyond to ensure the health and well-being of their employees.

“We are proud to be an employer that takes a strong stand on providing access to wellness programs that our employees are using to their fullest advantage,” said Richard A. Smith, Realogy’s chairman, chief executive officer and president in a press release.

“It is commendable for the CEO Roundtable on Cancer to ask companies to do more to promote the health and well-being of their employees, and we are committed to being a part of those efforts.”

Realogy was recognized for five health initiatives, the first of which was started over the past year:

Developing a cumulative year-long incentive campaign in 2016 to boost month-over-month employee engagement in wellness activities, webinars and videos — and posted more than 100 blog entries to promote them all. The results demonstrated improvements in employee nutrition, physical activity, weight management, tobacco cessation, mind-body wellness and general health awareness.

Offering free preventive care, including vaccinations and annual physicals, to employees enrolled in the company’s benefit plan, as well as access to the Quit for Life tobacco cessation program and the Weight Talk weight management program.

Providing covered employees and their dependents free preventive screening services for breast, colorectal and cervical cancer.

Ensuring that health benefit plans provide coverage for individuals who elect to participate in cancer clinical trials, and access to cancer treatment at Commission on Cancer-accredited programs and/or National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers.

Sustaining a workplace culture that recognizes the needs of employees who are cancer survivors or caregivers of cancer survivors.

In addition to being honored for its dedication to employee health, Realogy celebrated being named one of the world’s most ethical companies for the sixth year in a row this March.

The company was recognized for its seven-part code of ethics,which includes tenets such as good corporate citizenship, marketplace integrity and properly addressing conflicts of interest.

