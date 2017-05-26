Sometimes being a broker feels like a series of tensions to juggle. Your agents want the best training, but they’re independent contractors — they also crave technology that you can’t require them to use. And while you’re trying to keep them happy and entice new blood to your brokerage, you also have to consider whether your business model is even still working (or will be in two or three years) and what alternate revenue streams could help you fend off shrinking margins in the meantime.

Sounding familiar? There’s a remedy for feeling stretched in all directions, and you can only find it on Tuesday, August 8, at Broker Connect, taking place at Inman Connect San Francisco (August 7 through 11) at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Register now

Broker Connect attendees will gain an understanding of how you can best position your brokerage for success in an industry where the word “disruption” is heard every day and the only constant is change.

You will learn:

Whether to build, partner or buy your agent training program

What a thriving real estate brokerage will look like in five years

Which brokerage models stand the best chance for current (and future) success

How to build a pipeline of agents eager to join your company using tech tools

About alternate streams of revenue that could work well for your brokerage

What skills and workforce requirements will be necessary for you to operate tomorrow

How to get agents to adopt technology and meet your standards — without upsetting them

… And more

This programming is perfect for any broker who knows he or she needs to start working on the business as well as in the business — but just isn’t sure where to start — as well as strategy veterans who’ll be brushing up on the latest trends in running a brokerage.

After all, those veterans know that their competitors are right there with them in the audience, so why should you miss out on what the (other) biggest broker in town is learning?

Register now