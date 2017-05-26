As part of her 10 Questions podcast series, F.C. Tucker broker Angela Raab interviews Brenda Bowman, a supermom and agent who has been growing her successful real estate business in Indianapolis since 2002.

Listen in to hear how she:

Generates leads simply by connecting with referrals

Chooses a “human” approach rather than a formulaic approach when contacting past clients

Doesn’t spend any money on advertising

Built a small team despite being a self-proclaimed “control freak”

Learned from her biggest mistake — letting strong-willed clients overwhelm her

Angela Raab is the director of agent development and technology advancement at F.C. Tucker in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow her on Twitter or Facebook.

Email Angela Raab.