I was walking through San Francisco this weekend and realized how important it is that we bring the real estate community to the very epicenter of change.

Lots of silly stuff goes on in this great City, but most importantly it throbs with invention, action and passion.

This Connect is particularly exciting to me, because forces — market, technology, disruption and new faces — are reshaping the landscape. We feel this incredible duty to help you understand all of this, so you leave San Francisco on Friday ready, eager and excited to face a new world. We do not peddle fear; we promote change, intention and enthusiasm.

That’s why tagline for ICSF is “Growth. Discovery. Brainstorm.”

We will help you grow your business; we promise to introduce you to new new things and we will enable you to connect and brainstorm with a diverse collection of industry doers.

Some big changes are happening to real estate — some opportunities, others challenges — and some gnarly new things that folks must be prepared for.

Our goal is to help you understand these changes and give you ideas and even a roadmap for action. Here’s what you can expect for the jam-packed week.

The day-by-day ICSF rundown

Connect festivities kick off on Sunday night, August 6, with a Sci-Fi movie viewing for Hacker Connect attendees. Monday, choose between two great, single-day events (these each require a separate ticket) including Hacker Connect for real estate technologists and Indie Broker Summit for independent brokers.

Tuesday starts with Tech Connect, a three-hour program dedicated to getting you up-to-speed on the best platforms and technologies to drive your business forward.

From fast-paced tech tips that you can implement immediately, to long-term strategies on everything from chatbots, data-powered farming and online lead generation, get ready to walk away informed and with a plan of attack for better utilizing technology in your business.

Tuesday afternoon agents and brokers will have their own dedicated breakout tracks during Agent Connect and Broker Connect.

Agents will hear from leaders in the industry on a range of topics, including overcoming buyer and seller objections, going from solo to team and using video to grow your sphere of influence.

Brokers will learn how to combat downturns and recession-proof their business and get an inside look at the viability of the newest brokerage models on the scene.

Wednesday through Friday, attendees will spend each morning being inspired by stories of innovation, perseverance and change during general sessions, with presentations from speakers including: Scott Stratten, President of Un-Marketing; Amy Bohutinsky, COO of Zillow; and Vivienne Wang, neuroscientist and entrepreneur.

Afternoon breakout sessions on Wednesday will include special intensive workshops dedicated to: Marketing, MLS and Startups.

Thursday breakouts will feature a rousing Provoke track where some of the most controversial topics in real estate will be discussed and a Leadership track featuring tips and takeaways from savvy and successful women leaders.

Put on your fancy shoes and walk the red carpet at Inman’s Annual Innovator Bash, on Thursday night where the industry meets to celebrate the future of real estate and the visionaries leading the way.

And don’t even think about missing out on Friday’s sessions where you’ll get one-on-one time with the industry’s most well-known leaders during Meet the Leaders Roundtables, followed by featured sessions on how to sell your company or book of business. The week is not to be missed!

I cannot wait to see you all in the Golden City.

