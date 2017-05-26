Gary Gold says “being in play” — having ongoing conversations — with leads is how you become their designated agent.

If you’ve already started a dialogue with someone looking for a house, you’ll be the first one they call when they’re ready to move forward.

But if you go MIA for several days, they’ll find another agent.

It’s important to “be in play” with as many leads as possible. Always stay engaged with your book of leads via text, email, phone or social media if you want to be the only agent they call.