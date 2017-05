Gary Gold says “being in play” — having ongoing conversations — with leads is how you become their designated agent.

If you’ve already started a dialogue with someone looking for a house, you’ll be the first one they call when they’re ready to move forward.

But if you go MIA for several¬†days, they’ll find another agent.

It’s important to “be in play” with as many leads as possible. Always stay engaged with your book of leads via text, email, phone or social media¬†if you want to be the only agent they call.