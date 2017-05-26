Who runs the real estate world? You’d have a very good argument for responding with Beyoncé’s words, as 62 percent of Realtors are women (per the National Association of Realtors). It’s an industry that gives its practitioners an unusual degree of flexibility and control over how they operate, and many women have been able to build real estate empires as a result.

Some of the most successful real estate agents, brokers, team leaders and office managers on the planet will take the stage at the Women Leaders track on the afternoon of August 10 at Inman Connect San Francisco, taking place August 7 through 11 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Topics will cover recruiting, hiring, mentoring, operations and compliance, and the sessions will include opportunities to experience the sharp minds of savvy women who have figured out how to make their mark in the world.

You will learn:

How women brokers are rewriting the rules of business (and what that looks like, practically speaking)

Best practices for starting your own brokerage from women who have done it

Strategies for super-effective recruiting that feel natural and balanced

What to do if your agent team isn’t exactly complying with the law — and how to fix it

Tips from millennial managers who are keeping their offices (and agents) organized and inspired

What it looks like when an entrepreneur with an idea ventures into the world and makes it happen

… and more!

There will also be a chance to mingle with the speakers and talk to them face-to-face, ask your specific questions and solicit their opinions during meet the leaders roundtable discussions at the end of the track.

Opportunities abound for everyone in real estate, so why not seize yours and discover what’s next for your business, career and life plans from the women who have been there, done that — and designed and printed the T-shirts for the family back home?

