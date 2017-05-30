Every real estate portal has a slightly different "shtick" -- for a while now, one of Trulia's unique selling points has been the neighborhood data that the portal displays on each listing, giving buyers an idea of what the neighborhood is like. Last week, the portal gave its property pages a minor facelift, elevating the neighborhood information through new "local info cards" displayed below the listing photo that users can click to expand school and crime information about the property's neighborhood. "The cards are interactive so consumers can can click (or tap) on them to learn more about a home’s nearby crime and school ratings, and to see its Street View, specifically," wrote Trulia in a blog post about the changes. The Street View (like Google's) gives viewers the chance to "walk" the neighborhood and see exactly how close that park is (and how many streets they'd have to cross to access it) to their dream home. The advantage to baking all of this into Trulia's pr...