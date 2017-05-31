With more than 20 years working with brokerages, associations and MLSs under his belt, Matt Cohen, chief technologist at Clareity Consulting, has seen the ever-changing shifts in real estate technology firsthand.

A sought-after speaker on the topics of security and data, Cohen will take the stage during Inman’s Hacker Connect event on Monday, August 7, to get hands-on with attendees who will learn how to evaluate their current web, mobile and API security while also getting the chance to test out some of the latest tools available (for free) to help minimize threats.

We caught up with Cohen to get his take on the biggest shifts coming in the industry and get a look at what those who attend his session will take back to the office with them.

What are the most important tech advancements that those in the industry should be watching?

Hundreds of millions of dollars of investment are being poured into secure messaging.

With real estate wire fraud increasingly on the rise, adoption of some type of secure messaging is almost a sure thing for the industry, and it will transform many business processes.

Give us a sneak peek and tell us one of the key takeaways audience members will learn during your session.

I don’t think most developers understand how security fits into the SDLC (systems development lifecycle), especially proper threat modeling. We’re going to review that concept, as well as some cool tools (both free and paid) for security testing that many developers may not be aware of.