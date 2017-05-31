Tommie ‘Traffic’ Powers shares the secret to quality leads

Tommie Powers (aka “Tommie Traffic”) is a tech entrepreneur, investor and paid acquisition expert. It’s his expertise at successfully using channels like Google Adwords, YouTube and Facebook to drive traffic that earned him his nickname.

And, it doesn’t hurt that he’s spent multiple seven figures in just the last three years, launching him into an elite class of marketers running video ads on some of the biggest distribution channels out there.

Powers will share his knowledge about paid advertising, online leads and more during the Marketing Intensive Track at Inman Connect San Francisco on Thursday, August 10.

Register Now

We caught up with Mr. Traffic to get a sneak preview at what advice attendees can expect to glean during this must-attend session.

What is one key that you hope attendees take away from your session?

Mobile devices are now the best way to reach their ideal prospects to generate quality leads. Most of us spend more time on mobile devices than anything else, yet so few businesses are leveraging them properly to accomplish their marketing goals.

And, since others aren’t really taking advantage like they should, it’s extremely efficient and usually a much cheaper advertising option when you compare the impact and reach you can get versus traditional channels like TV, radio, print etc.

What are your best tips for turning good ideas into effective marketing strategies?

It’s starts with the proper strategy. First you must have a clear vision of what you want to accomplish. Once you have that vision, you need to develop the right strategy so that you’re executing the most meaningful actions that will allow you to achieve that vision.

The shortcut is to find someone with experience to help you develop the right strategy that’s already achieved what you’re trying to accomplish if you don’t possess that experience yourself.

If you get the strategy part wrong, your failure rate will be extremely high even if you have a solid action plan and you’re aggressively executing. Get the strategy right and you can have an average execution plan with imperfect action and have a much higher success rate.

What’s your favorite marketing medium, and why?

Video ads (Facebook and YouTube) for two reasons:

1. I have 10 years’ experience buying ads online so I always stick to my strengths,

2. Video is the most powerful and engaging way to deliver a message. It’s why TV became so popular so fast — to become the largest advertising medium ever created.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, what’s video worth?