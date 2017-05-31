Now that you’ve beaten the rush to purchase a Connect ticket before the #ICSF countdown, take a minute and breathe. Guess what? You have some cash to spare.

We came up with some creative ways to spend it.

Register now

1. Buy a ticket to the Innovator Bash

You don’t want to miss the Innovator Bash — trust us. It’s the best party of #ICSF, and it’s a chance to mingle with others in the biz and meet the minds behind some of our industry’s most promising innovations.

You’ll be walking the red carpet, so dress to impress and get ready to share company — and a few drinks — with the best and brightest.

2. Get ahead of the learning curve

The secret to success for most top-producing agents is learning.

Continuing education can make you an exceptionally valuable real estate resource, and if you’re looking to expand your knowledge base, you should check out Indie Broker Summit — to socialize with the fastest-growing brokers in the country and get insights on what they’re doing right — and Hacker Connect, where more than 400 engineers, developers, designers, product managers, database architects, webmasters, and technology executives will gather from across the real estate space.

3. A girls or boys night out

San Francisco is full of history, culinary wonder and architectural treasures.

Treat yourself and your Connect friends to a city tour or a night out on the town, and take advantage of your time spent in a city with so much to offer.

Snap a selfie at the Golden Gate Bridge, try the grub at Fisherman’s Wharf and sip on some quality beverages. Need more recommendations? Ask fellow attendees in the official ICSF app!

4. Invest in a real estate app or tool

With so many great real estate apps on the market, it might be hard to choose just one. Technology might very well be an agent’s best friend, so don’t hesitate to invest in a couple new gadgets or apps.

Need some help picking the right one? Scan our list of picks and reviews.

5. Sip on the most delectable energy boost

Try San Fran’s Philz Coffee. Your savings can buy you over 70 cups, and you’ll probably need the extra lift before, during and after all that networking.

6. Hop on the Napa Valley wine train from San Francisco

Napa Valley is a site to behold and an experience to be had. Take the “booze train” from San Francisco to the wine country and enjoy a gourmet lunch, vineyard tour and wine tasting. Sounds like the perfect end to a busy week at #ICSF, right?

Register now