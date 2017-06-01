When metro areas across the country are booming with economic growth, that should be a good thing for real estate sales -- spurring homeownership because jobs are plentiful. However, according to new research by Redfin -- "Priced Out: The Housing Affordability Gap In America's Largest Metros" -- "no metro area gets a trophy" when it comes to providing affordable homes for median-income minority homebuyers, said Redfin's chief economist, Nela Richardson. Richardson noted that affordability is a problem for median-income and middle-class homebuyers of all colors, but that the problem is particularly pronounced for Hispanic and black families. Redfin wrote in the study that home prices across the metro areas studied increased by 26 percent between 2012 and 2016, but "the median household income edged up just 1.6 percent nationally" in that same time period. So any family earning the area median income could afford 44 percent of homes for sale in 2012, but by 2016, that's dwi...
- Redfin analyzed median incomes for households of different racial and ethnic backgrounds, then compared those to MLS listing prices in 30 major metro areas.
- Middle-class homebuyers are being priced out of homes for sale across the board, but results were especially acute for black and Hispanic median-income households.
Don't miss the real estate event of the summer
Join 4,000 real estate pros at Connect SF, Aug 7‑11, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
Could you work a regular 9-to-5 job after real estate?
Inventory problems: Days on market fell to new low in April
What happens to homeowners under Trump's tax plan?