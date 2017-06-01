The Miami Association of Realtors (MIAMI) is seeking to help its 46,000 members uncover new business opportunities through a partnership with "real estate deal-making platform" RealConnex. RealConnex is a global networking and transaction-management platform that facilitates collaboration on real estate deals (mostly commercial) between lenders, investors, property owners, brokers and real estate advisers. The partnership highlights a push by some local Realtor associations and MLSs to capitalize on new technologies and marketing practices, such as allowing Realtors to list "coming soon" properties. MIAMI CEO Teresa Kinney said in a statement that the RealConnex partnership will "make it significantly easier for our members to collaborate, share, network and distribute listings locally, nationally and internationally." MIAMI has offered members access to RealConnex for more than a year and the partnership has produced results for some members. After extensive...
