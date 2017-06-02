10 things you didn’t know about real estate

When you hang around the industry long enough, you acquire brain candy well-suited for real estate trivia night or the lobbycon lull. These 10 morsels come from 1862 all the way through the 21st century. While unrelated, they knit together a story of power, influence and big and small scandals leading up to today, a unique moment in history when we have a real estate developer running the country. 1. A play about four real estate salesmen won a Pulitzer Prize Famous playwright David Mamet’s first job was as a clerk in a poorly run real estate office where he watched property salesmen peddle worthless land in Florida and Arizona. That inspired his Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Glengarry Glen Ross, about four agents scrambling for their manager's leads. Part of Mamet's genius was observing people work hard to earn a living, despite the disrespect they may face along the way. 2. The first CEO of realtor.com went to prison In the 1990s, the brilliant mastermind behind the stag...