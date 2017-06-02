Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

In this episode, Leigh interviews Sean Moore, a former police officer who made a career switch to full time real estate 12 years ago. Even though crazy stuff happens in real estate all the time, this police officer’s buyer’s experience is one of the most unbelievable ones you’ll ever hear — mind your ears, there’s porn in this one!

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown.