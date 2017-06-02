Redfin Walk Score sued over accessibility for the blind

Serving up property details, transportation data and local amenities, real estate websites contain a wealth of information especially helpful to the visually impaired. Ironically, the potential for these sites to make life easier for the blind may have put a target on the backs of real estate companies. A complaint filed against Walk Score -- the neighborhood site owned by high-tech brokerage Redfin -- underscores this risk, validating recent warnings from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The suit may mark the first shot in a salvo of anti-discrimination litigation headed for real estate companies. ADA compliance in the digital age The case, which seeks class-action status and was filed in a New York district court, accuses Walk Score of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by allegedly operating a website that isn’t accessible to blind people. Redfin, which emphasizes a progressive company culture, declined to comment on the case. The action is ...
