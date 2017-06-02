Trump exits climate deal: Reactions from real estate

In what he described as a "reassertion of American sovereignty," President Donald Trump has pulled America out of the landmark Paris climate accord, a deal that unites more than 190 countries on climate change policy. The decision drew a mixed response from the real estate industry and agents across the U.S. As business leaders express concern that the move will make the U.S. less competitive and put the planet at risk, Trump said he was thinking of the fortunes of Detroit; Pittsburgh; Youngstown, Ohio; and the jobs saved in the oil and coal industries when he decided to break from the agreement. Danny Hertzberg Wary eyes are on Florida, home to six of the 10 American urban centers most vulnerable to storm surge, and where Zillow estimates $400 billion in current housing value could be at risk by 2100 if sea levels continue to rise at their current pace. Danny Hertzberg from The Jills Team, Coldwell Banker's no. 1 team in Miami, said that while some buyers might mention r...