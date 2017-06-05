5 steps to building a following on Facebook and LinkedIn

Keeping up with social media can be overwhelming, so I’ve developed what I call the “Holy Grail” of Facebook and LinkedIn, specifically, to make it easier for you.

Whether you use these platforms sparingly or on a regular basis, these five tips will get your pages seen.

1. Genuinely believe you have something to offer

As I train Realtors from all over the country on using Facebook, the question I always hear is, “What do I say?”

What they’re really struggling with is the insecurity they feel about bringing genuine value to the table.

So let me encourage you.

You are awesome.

Did you know that you are literally the only person on the planet who has lived your life? That means you have stories, experiences, insight and ideas that no one else does. Leverage those things — start talking to your sphere!

2. Build out your LinkedIn profile and leave it

LinkedIn has become our digital resume. When someone hears about you or is referred to you, they Google your name.

What comes up first or second? Your LinkedIn profile.

Make sure it’s not a representation of you from five years ago. Make sure it’s going to make you look good.

3. Be conversational, personal, educational and inspirational

Stop — for the love of everything holy — posting only about listings and closings.

No one cares.

That is the quickest way to get unfriended, unfollowed and forgotten.

Add value to your sphere of influence by:

Encouraging people with a quote

Asking non real estate related questions that will get responses

Posting pictures with your family so people find ways to relate to you

Telling people something they don’t know

When you accomplish those four things, you develop what’s called a tribe, and they will use and refer to you like crazy!

Invest in them.

4. Be as visual as you can

Don’t just say it, show it.

I recently read a blog post that discussed how we retain 10% of everything we read and up to 65% of what we see.

We all know the cliche: “A picture is worth a thousand words.” Well, research is showing it’s actually true!

5. Video, video and more video

Facebook Live is the most powerful tool on the planet right now.

It’s free, Facebook provides you with free marketing and it allows you to reach a much larger audience than any other social media platform.

Go live and go often.

Think about this: Businesses pay thousands of dollars to have 30-second commercials run on local television where they don’t even get to control the audience.

Well, you can go live for 5 minutes, talk about something valuable and reach exactly who you want when you want.

And it costs you nothing!

Here are some questions you should ask yourself before you go live:

Who is my target audience?

What is my message?

Is my message actually valuable?

Am I prepared?

How long am I going to talk?

If you follow these five guidelines, you will see your influence on social media quickly grow, which will result in business growth.

You’ve got this!

Take baby steps and never quit!

Kyle Draper is the president and co-founder of AgentImpress.me. Connect with him on LinkedIn or follow him on Instagram.

