Much ado has been made about the fact that the top leadership positions in real estate are primarily held by men. Could it be that women are deciding to create their businesses in a way that suits them rather than trying to fight it out in the boardroom for a limited number of seats at the table? Under the leadership of chief economist Leslie Appleton-Young and vice president of industry relations and strategic initiatives Sara Sutachan, the California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) is tackling one of the thorniest issues the real estate industry faces -- the lack of women in senior leadership positions. According to C.A.R. data, 57 percent of Realtors in California are women, but only about a third of leadership positions in brokerage firms with over 100 agents are held by women -- a statistic that has been virtually unchanged in recent years. The C.A.R. women’s initiative C.A.R.’s 2017 Membership Development Diversity Initiative is a new women’s outreach program th...