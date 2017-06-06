Coldwell Banker develops its first Amazon Alexa Skill

“Alexa, Ask Coldwell Banker for the Home of the Week.”

As of today, Amazon Alexa users will be able to listen to a one-minute description of the company’s featured listing of the week and can be connected to their local Coldwell Banker office for further assistance about buying or selling a home.

“As the real estate leader in smart home Coldwell Banker is focusing on what’s resonating with our network and consumers, voice control,” said Senior Vice President of Marketing David Marine in a press release. “By developing our first Alexa Skill, Coldwell Banker is deepening the connection between consumers and our agent network.”

The first “Home of the Week” to be featured on Amazon Alexa is 1006 Laurel Way, a $34.9 million estate located in Beverly Hills listed by Jade Mills, global luxury ambassador and estates director for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Beverly Hills.

“The Home of the Week skill provides agents with a new and modern way to showcase their most prominent listings,” said Mills of the new feature. “Not only does it provide users with a look into the most luxurious homes, the skill also connects users to their local Coldwell Banker office, opening a new line of contact between potential clients and agents.”

In addition to the release of the new feature, Coldwell Banker has added the Echo Dot to its Smart Home Staging Kit, which debuted in August 2016. In addition to the Echo Dot, the kit includes products from Nest, August and Lutron Caséta.

“We’re always looking to bring Alexa to customers in new ways, and we think having Echo Dot in the Smart Home Staging Kit will provide a delightful experience for home buyers and real estate agents,” said Amazon Smart Home Vice President Daniel Rausch of the new partnership.

“With the introduction of the Echo Dot to the Coldwell Banker network, even more customers can experience the convenience and ease of Alexa.”

This new development is in line with findings from the company’s 2017 Smart Home Marketplace Survey results that revealed 72 percent of Americans want voice control smart home products, although only 48 percent currently have them.

“We’re not surprised that so many Americans want to be able to use their voice to control smart home products because it makes for a much more intuitive user experience,” said Coldwell Banker in a January statement about the findings.

