D.R. Horton, the largest homebuilder in the U.S., appointed former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson to its board of directors.

D.R. Horton appointed Carson as an independent director effective Apr. 20, 2021. Carson was also named as a member of the Nominating and Governance, Audit and Compensation Committees. The appointment of Carson expands the size of the company’s board from six to seven directors, six of whom are independent directors.

“The company will benefit greatly from Ben’s intellect, life experiences and leadership skills, including his recent experience as HUD secretary,” said Donald Horton, D.R. Horton chairman of the board. “Ben has been actively involved in programs directly related to U.S. housing, including homebuyer education and the need for affordable housing to improve the quality of life for families in America. We expect Ben to bring new perspectives that will enhance the effectiveness and composition of our Board.”

Carson was an award-winning former neurosurgeon, who entered the political realm as former president Donald Trump’s opponent in the primary race for the Republican presidential nomination in 2015. However, some parts of the housing industry expressed concern when Carson was nominated for HUD secretary due to his lack of experience in housing.

But in its announcement, D.R. Horton applauded Carson’s achievements in housing when he served as HUD secretary.

“At HUD, he led the agency in many innovative programs focused on advancing economic opportunity; providing safe, fair and affordable housing; spurring reinvestment in communities; reducing homelessness; assisting and promoting self-sufficiency to underserved and vulnerable populations; and helping disaster victims, while emphasizing fiscal responsibility and reductions of regulatory barriers,” the company stated. “During his tenure as HUD secretary, Dr. Carson also led the collaboration of eight federal agencies to establish the White House Council on Eliminating Regulatory Barriers to Affordable Housing.”

Prior to serving as HUD secretary, Carson was involved with more than 15,000 surgical procedures and was the recipient of numerous awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, more than 70 honorary doctorate degrees and the Spingarn Medal, the NAACP’s highest honor.

Throughout his career, Carson served as director of the division of pediatric neurosurgery at The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions from 1984 to 2013, as well a professor of neurological surgery, oncology, plastic surgery and pediatrics at The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions from 1999 to 2013. Carson also previously served terms on the boards of directors of the Kellogg Company and Costco Wholesale Corp.

