When an everyday Joe (or Jill) complains about the prevalence of technology in 2017, it’s probably tough for the average real estate agent (or broker) to keep a straight face. Between lead generation and management, marketing listings and services or troubleshooting transactions, real estate professionals are constantly at technology’s beck and call in this day and age. And what the smart agents are discovering is this: The tech tools you use can make a big difference in your productivity.

But how do you know which tools are best? After all, anybody who’s switched website providers or CRMs know that you want to be really sure before you take the plunge. You’ll find that certainty at Tech Connect, taking place the morning of Tuesday, August 8, at Inman Connect San Francisco (August 7 through 11) at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Register now

Tech Connect attendees will get to hear three industry tech stars give their “5 in 5” — five technology tools or tips delivered in five minutes — in addition to sessions featuring some of the sharpest minds creating and perfecting technology.

You will learn:

What it looks like when all the systems and tools agents use are coalesced into a seamless whole

Which tools brokerages and teams are using to boost productivity and become more efficient

How to become your neighborhood real estate expert on Nextdoor

What it’s like for your listing process when you can automate marketing — and how consumers feel about it

Which digital spaces millennial buyers are all over right now and how you can reach them

How to use online leads, lead conversion tactics and automated communications to double (yes, double!) your business

Whether or not it’s time to get excited about chatbots in real estate

What Google is telling your prospects (or not) about you and how to take control of that message

How to use data-powered farming and sphere marketing to go above and beyond predictive analytics

… And more

Your colleagues and peers will be leading the discussions, sharing their own success stories and pitfalls and troubleshooting the tech problems that are keeping your business from reaching its full potential.

And it’s programming you’ll only be able to catch on one morning in August, so you’ll want to make sure you’re there with your pen and notebook (…OK, your phone/tablet/laptop will also work), ready to jot down a tip or tool that could make a huge difference in your free time and your bottom line.

Register now