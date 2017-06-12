Webinars

Big data: How can you use it to find new clients to help build your business?

A mountain of data is just waiting for you to scale to the summit
by Staff Writer
Today 12:00 P.M.

In one of the most competitive industries in the world, real estate professionals can adapt to the times to find the right clients and reach them in the right way.

It’s no longer just a matter of “trusting your gut.” If you’re looking for trends to push your business to the next level, you can pursue the opportunities in big data.

This webinar will answer three fundamental questions about reinforcing your business with big data:

  1. What is big data?
  2. Why should agents use big data?
  3. How does big data fit into your marketing strategies?

