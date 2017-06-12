Sean Carpenter’s area of expertise is teaching others how to create memorable experiences that will keep customers coming back time and time again.

Carpenter, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker, was recently named one of the top 20 most influential people on social media for the real estate industry by The Swanepoel Report.

As a popular speaker across the nation who focuses on a variety of sales topics, Sean’s mission on stage at Inman Connect San Francisco on Thursday, August 10, is to “teach with passion and enthusiasm, instilling confidence and excitement.”

We caught up with Sean to get a sneak peek of his session and more:

Give us a sneak peek, and tell us one of the key takeaways audience members will learn during your session.

Great service isn’t enough anymore to satisfy a customer or client. You must make it a memorable experience. In my session, I’ll spotlight three moments where a person or brand became #blogworthy and earned some positive “word of mouse.”

What do you see as some of the most important trends or changes coming that those in the real estate industry should be watching out for?

It’s not so much a change that’s coming but the importance of personal relationships that will continue to drive the successful people in the industry.

The fascination with chatbots and virtual reality is making me more confident in my efforts to double down on human interaction as much as I can.

What’s your best tip for success?

Build relationships, solve problems and have fun.

