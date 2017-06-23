Agent Legend: How to close more deals without generating more leads

If you’re not regularly the first to follow up, then you’re blowing deals and losing money. Every agent knows this, yet it’s tough to stay consistent.
Agent Legend is the secret weapon top teams and agents are using to get response rates of 40 – 80%.
In this exclusive webinar, you will learn:
- How to answer the “Speed-To-The-Lead” question once and for all
- The “Holy Grail” of scripts: Step-by-step, fool-proof prospect scripts that work every time
- How to personalize your follow-up so that no one will ever know it’s automated
- How to turn ALL your agents into perfect follow-up machines
- How to instantly boost sagging conversions WITHOUT chasing prospects like dogs
Don’t miss your chance to see this revolutionary lead follow-up system!
Brought to you by Agent Legend, the secret weapon that top teams and agents are using right now to get response rates of 40 – 80%.
Comments
Related Articles
Voicemail, text, email: A 3-pronged follow-up tool
Inman Announces the First 27 Sponsors for ICSF17
Never have a vacancy as a buy and hold investor again
Why SEO isn't always the answer