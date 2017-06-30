Webinars

Generating business with an all-in-one marketing solution

New clients, boosted sales, & loyalty, all from a single business solution
by Staff Writer
Today 8:40 A.M.

You need an all-in-one marketing solution that can help attract, capture, and nurture leads into lifelong clients. With Placester’s unified solution, real estate agents sell 31% more homes than other agents.

In this live demo, you’ll experience how Placester’s IDX websites, lead capture and management tools, and drip email marketing features lead to success, and Placester will answer your questions about using technology to boost your lead generation and management.

Key Takeaways:

  • What it takes to attract more leads to your website
  • Insight into modern lead capture strategies
  • Sound advice for developing a complete, automated nurture strategy

Brought to you by Placester, helping real estate professionals increase sales and profits through beautiful, search engine-optimized websites and online marketing tools.

