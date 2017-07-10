How property managers can attract and retain top talent

Employee turnover in property management is remarkably high — more than 30%. Instead of replacing a third of your workforce every year, take steps to refresh your approach, attract committed, quality talent, and keep them around.
In this webinar, you will learn:
- How tech-savvy new hires can better your property management business
- How to impress today’s workforce with a dynamic online presence
- How to showcase what makes your team different
- How to approach hiring as an investment in your success and future
Brought to you by AppFolio, providers of cloud-based property management software and Inman, the industry’s leading source of real estate information.
