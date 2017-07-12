How property managers can attract and retain top talent

Save My Spot

Employee turnover in property management is remarkably high — more than 30%. Instead of replacing a third of your workforce every year, take steps to refresh your approach, attract committed, quality talent, and keep them around.

In this webinar, you will learn:

How tech-savvy new hires can better your property management business

How to impress today’s workforce with a dynamic online presence

How to showcase what makes your team different

How to approach hiring as an investment in your success and future

Brought to you by AppFolio, providers of cloud-based property management software and Inman, the industry’s leading source of real estate information.